12th Fail Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film shines in an action-packed 2023; Set to emerge a Super Hit

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail has emerged as a true-blue success story of the year, standing tall against all the norms defined in the post-pandemic world. The 20-day total of the Vikrant Massey starrer stands at Rs 34.25 crore and the film is fast headed towards the Rs 50 crore club. After scoring Rs 1.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, 12th Fail is steady like a rock on its 20th day with estimates indicating collections in the range of Rs 1.00 to 1.20 crore.

12th Fail breaks barriers and emerges a box office winner

Over the last 24 months, there has been chatter about franchises and event spectacles side-by-side star vehicles taking over the theatrical medium. But 12th Fail has actually broken the norm with the content shining bright and bringing in an audience despite the opposition from several other films. 12th Fail has managed to with-stand Leo and Ganapath in the opening week, whereas the third-week numbers are coming despite the juggernaut release of the tentpole Salman Khan film, Tiger 3. It's also the first clean hit for director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film has managed to cater to a section of the audience and they are coming to the halls in sustained numbers through the 20-day run. The 3-week total of 12th Fail will be around Rs 35 crore and this is actually the biggest success story of the post-pandemic world for a film that has opened around the Rs 1 crore mark. The numbers are higher than bigger films like Uunchai and Ms. Chatterjee vs Norway, with a smaller budget and a much smaller star cast.

Interestingly, 2 of the 3 small budget films that have done some sort of numbers at the box office and trended well at low numbers, have been made by Zee Studios, and kudos to the team at Zee Studios for keeping the conviction on the power of the big screen intact. 12th Fail is now a CLEAN HIT and is looking to settle with a final verdict of Super Hit by end of its run.

12th Fail Box Office Collections

Week One: Rs 12.60 crore

Week Two: Rs 14.00 crore

Week Three: Rs 7.75 crore (6 days)

Total: Rs 34.35 crore

