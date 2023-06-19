Adipurush Day 4 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas' film sees shocking 75 percent drop; Netts Rs 7.5 crore on Monday

Prabhas led Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh and directed by Om Raut faced a huge drop on its fourth day. The big drop was always round the corner seeing the not-so-good weekend trend but this drop is catastrophic as it has dropped by around 75 percent on Monday to collect Rs 7.5 crores nett. The four day Hindi total of the film stands at around Rs 108.5 crores nett and bigger drops are expected to be seen in the days to come as the initial euphoria around the film settles.

Adipurush (Hindi) Is Looking To Close Week 1 Box Office In The Rs 120 - 125 Crores Nett Range In India

Adipurush collected a solid Rs 101 crores nett in the Hindi belt for the weekend. The collections were driven by numerous factors including an aggressive attempt by the makers to book a tonne of tickets themselves for the weekend. This helped the film maintain very good looking numbers despite a poor trajectory. The collections on Monday have acted as a final nail in the coffin and it is unlikely that the film will go anywhere from here. The week 1 will probably end around Rs 120-125 crores nett in Hindi and then it will be a slow crawl for the film to reach Rs 150 crores nett in its full run. It is to note that the 3 national chains have contributed 50 crores of the total nett collection of Adipurush (Hindi) in its first four days.

Adipurush Is Looking At A Lifetime Worldwide Cume Of Below Rs 400 Crores Gross Worldwide

The film has slowed down everywhere, all hinting towards a lifetime cume of below Rs 400 crores gross worldwide. For a film that accumulated around Rs 270 crores in its first weekend, it is a disastrous result. Strictly based on the collections they don't look that bad. To put things into perspective, Adipurush will still end up as the second or third highest worldwide grosser of the year so far but considering its budget and the fact that it is based on the Ramayana, it had to be doing way more than what it is doing currently.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Day 4: Rs 7.50 crores

Total = Rs 108.50 crores nett in India in Hindi.

Where To Watch Adipurush

You can watch Adipurush at a theatre near you.

