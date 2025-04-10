Akaal Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Gippy Grewal’s period action-drama set for an underwhelming start

Akaal Day 1 India Box Office Trends: The much-awaited Punjabi film Akaal has been released in theaters today. A period action-drama set in the 1840s, it revolves around the bravery of Sikh warriors and is directed by and stars Gippy Grewal in the lead. The film also features Nikitin Dheer, Apinderdeep Singh, and Nimrat Khaira in key roles. However, at the start of its theatrical run, the film has not shown any signs of a strong box office opening.

Akaal day 1 box office

The Gippy Grewal starrer Akaal is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for a Hindi-dubbed release as well. While this association could have been a boost for the film, Akaal failed to create any buzz in the Hindi market due to minimal promotion, ultimately positioning itself as a major Punjabi release only. Based on its opening trend, the film isn’t currently aiming for extraordinary numbers in either language.

On its release day so far, Akaal has received positive to mixed reviews from the audience. This reception could help the film gain momentum at the box office over the weekend. If the word of mouth remains favorable, the film still holds the potential to emerge as a success for Gippy Grewal.

Can Akaal be one of the top openers for Gippy Grewal?

Though Akaal hasn’t seen a strong start at the box office, it could still attract audiences thanks to Gippy Grewal’s significant crowd-pulling power in the Punjab region. Additionally, the film’s subject—centered around the valor of Sikh warriors—holds the potential to deeply resonate with local audiences if executed well. These two factors alone could help the film pick up momentum despite a lukewarm opening.

Currently, the highest Day 1 grosser of Gippy Grewal’s career is Carry On Jatta 3, which earned Rs 5.2 crore in India and over Rs 8 crore gross worldwide. Judging by Akaal’s initial reception, it’s unlikely to surpass that benchmark but may still manage to post decent opening figures.

Directed by Gippy Grewal himself, the historical epic Akaal also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

