Box Office: 5 factors which can make Gippy Grewal starrer Akaal a success in Hindi

One of the most awaited Punjabi films of all time, Akaal, is set to release soon in Punjabi as well as Hindi on 10 April. The film is directed by Gippy Grewal, starring himself along with Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, and several others. Additionally, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the widest Hindi release possible.

As Akaal gears up for its release in theaters on 10 April, let’s take a look at the 5 factors that can help the film be a success at the box office:

1. Large hype

Akaal is full of actors who are not recognized much among the typical Hindi film-watching audience around the North, other than Nikitin Dheer or Gippy Grewal to some extent. The film needs to be marketed strongly around the North to generate any hype on its release. This hype can further help bring initial numbers for the Punjabi period drama on its opening weekend.

2. Positive word-of-mouth

A film with a very low face value in the North among the Hindi-speaking audience needs to generate extremely positive word-of-mouth to attract the theater-going public in large numbers. As has been proven in several cases, the biggest box office blockbusters can be made with a positive reception among the audience. This fact also holds true for several South Indian blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR.

3. Presented by Dharma Productions

The Gippy Grewal directorial, Akaal, is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to ensure this ambitious project gets the widest release possible in its Hindi dubbed version. Getting the maximum number of screens and shows possible will surely increase the film's visibility, making it more attractive to a neutral audience.

4. Unique content

The trailer, along with several other assets, revealed that Akaal showcases the bravery and fierceness of Sikh warriors in the 1840s. Though many period action drama movies have been made about warriors from different regions, the audience has rarely seen anything on the screen about the Sikh warriors in Punjab centuries ago. If executed interestingly enough, this can attract a large part of the audience.

5. Staying true to its roots

What the audience around India loves the most today is witnessing stories that are true to their culture. This is a major reason behind the growth of South Indian film industries. If the same remains the case in Akaal, the audience may wholeheartedly accept it.

