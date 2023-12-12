Animal Second Tuesday Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer enters the glorious Rs 400 crore mark in 12 days
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna is now a Rs 400 crore nett Hindi grosser at the Indian Box Office.
-
Animal has entered the Rs 400 crore nett Hindi club in just 12 days in India
-
Animal is a huge blockbuster and among the most profitable Indian films of all time
-
Animal now plays at a theatre near you
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has gotten into its groove and is recording very strong collections over the weekdays in the second week. It added a solid Rs 12-12.50 crores on its second Tuesday and that is remarkable. Animal has gone past the Rs 400 crore nett Hindi club in 12 days flat, becoming one of the fastest films to reach this glorious number.
Animal Has Entered The Glorious Rs 400 Crore Nett Hindi Club In 12 Days Flat
In the past, only Bahubali 2, KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2 have gone onto nett over Rs 400 crore in Hindi in India, and that makes the achievements of Animal very very special. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction paid off, just like it did for his first couple of films. Ranbir Kapoor, with his class act, has become a bonafied superstar and his choices going forward will be extremely critical to consolidate his superstar image.
Animal's Hold After The Christmas Releases Will Determine Whether It Can Enter The Rs 500 Crore Club Or Not
Animal has one more open week to do a good chunk of its business. With Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar, the collections post the 21st of December will be hard to come by. If it sustains, it will be able to enter the coveted Rs 500 crore in Hindi as well.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 52 crores
|2
|Rs 57 crores
|3
|Rs 61 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 32.50 crores
|6
|Rs 26 crores
|7
|Rs 22 crores
|8
|Rs 21.50 crores
|9
|Rs 31.50 crores
|10
|Rs 33.50 crores
|11
|Rs 13 crores
|12
|Rs 12.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 400.25 crores nett in 12 days in Hindi
Watch the Animal Trailer
About Animal
A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.
When And Where To Watch Animal
Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.
ALSO READ: Animal Movie Review: It’s a Ranbir Kapoor showreel in this moment-based Sandeep Reddy Vanga drama
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'
entertainment
Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct