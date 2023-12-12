Animal Second Tuesday Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer enters the glorious Rs 400 crore mark in 12 days

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has gotten into its groove and is recording very strong collections over the weekdays in the second week. It added a solid Rs 12-12.50 crores on its second Tuesday and that is remarkable. Animal has gone past the Rs 400 crore nett Hindi club in 12 days flat, becoming one of the fastest films to reach this glorious number.

Animal Has Entered The Glorious Rs 400 Crore Nett Hindi Club In 12 Days Flat

In the past, only Bahubali 2, KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2 have gone onto nett over Rs 400 crore in Hindi in India, and that makes the achievements of Animal very very special. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction paid off, just like it did for his first couple of films. Ranbir Kapoor, with his class act, has become a bonafied superstar and his choices going forward will be extremely critical to consolidate his superstar image.

Animal's Hold After The Christmas Releases Will Determine Whether It Can Enter The Rs 500 Crore Club Or Not

Animal has one more open week to do a good chunk of its business. With Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar, the collections post the 21st of December will be hard to come by. If it sustains, it will be able to enter the coveted Rs 500 crore in Hindi as well.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 31.50 crores 10 Rs 33.50 crores 11 Rs 13 crores 12 Rs 12.25 crores Total Rs 400.25 crores nett in 12 days in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

