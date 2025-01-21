Azaad Day 5 Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut movie sustains with weak hold; to remain low contributor after Sky Force

Indian cinema has witnessed various versions of Azaad over the years and Abhishek Kapoor's latest helmer with the same name is one of them. Azaad has introduced debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as the leads along with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role. Set in 1920, the graph of the recently released film isn't growing as the movie has a weak hold at the box office.

Azaad Continues Weak Hold On Day 5 After Low Opening

Produced by RSVP Movies, Azaad opened with lukewarm business on the first day and it has continued to maintain weak hold on the fifth day of its release. There seems to be no hope for Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer in the coming days as it is finding hard to sustain at the box office. Even the strong screen presence of Ajay Devgn couldn't save the film from sinking.

Going by the low trends, Azaad will not be able to contribute much to the box office starting from January 24. This is to note that Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner, Sky Force is scheduled to be released this Friday.

With the arrival of Sky Force, the box office performance of Azaad will go down south. The audience have high anticipation for the upcoming film while hoping for it to become Akshay's solid comeback this year.

Abhishek Kapoor's Films Ft. Box Office Verdicts

With Azaad, Abhishek Kapoor has returned as a director after four years. Kapoor previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 2021 film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has also directed movies like Kai Po Che (semi-hit), Kedarnath (average), Fitoor (disaster), and Rock On! (average).

Azaad marks Abhishek Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajay Devgn. The actor earlier made a cameo in his 2016 directorial venture, Fitoor.

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

