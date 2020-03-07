Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's action flick records highest opening day of Rs 18 cr nett

Baaghi 3 successfully beat the 13 crore nett plus opening day collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as it registered a spectacular start at the box office.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Report: The third installment of the Baaghi franchise starring Tiger Shroff and has set the box office buzzing. The action flick was off to a spectacular start on Friday as it witnessed a good collection of around Rs 17-18 crore nett. According to a report in Box Office India, Baaghi 3 collection could have been higher give the franchise's previous track record. Baaghi 3 performed extremely well in regions such as CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha.

However, the result was not the same at multiplexes in bigger cities. The collection was rather average as compared to the regions of Bihar. A good news for Baaghi fans is that the film has successfully beat the 13 crore nett plus opening day collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This makes Baaghi 3 the leading film with the highest opening day collection of 2020. However, it should be noted that many films have done well at the box office in the last two months.

Baaghi 3 is the third best opening day for Tiger Shroff after War and Baaghi 2. The weekend is an extended four day weekend so if the film sustains well tomorrow it will be a good four day total on the cards and the total collection is set to be significantly higher than recently released films.

Credits :Box Office India

