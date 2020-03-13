Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff starrer ends week 1 on a high note; Records Rs 87 crore

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer could register a spot in the Rs 100-crore club this weekend. The movie has recorded Rs 87 crore box office collection.

Amid the Coronavirus scare, Baaghi 3 has managed to do good business at the box office. The Tiger Shroff and starrer release last weekend and benefitted from the Holi holiday this week. As a result, the movie ended its first week at the box office on a decent note. On its day 7, Thursday, Baaghi 3 minted Rs 4.75 crore. The movie witnessed a drop as compared to its Wednesday's box office collection. The movie had earned Rs 7.5 crore on day 6.

The outlet notes that the UP circuit registered a noticeable drop in collections on Thursday. The Wednesday collection in the UP centres propelled the increase in the overall box office collection of Baaghi 3. With the day 7 collection has helped Baaghi 3 boast of an impressive total box office collection. Box Office India reports Baaghi 3 boasts a total box office collection of Rs 87.25 crore by the end of its first week at the box office.

It is safe to say Baaghi 3 is the second big success of the year. The first being Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. However, all eyes are set on the box office following the Delhi theatre shutdown. Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium has suffered due to the Delhi shutdown. The Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has witnessed a poor occupancy. Read about it here: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan's film sees POOR start due to theatre shutdown, Coronavirus

