Bad Newz Box Office Collections 1st Weekend: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk film does reasonably well; Collects 29.50 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk had a reasonably good weekend as it collected Rs 29.50 crore nett in 3 days. The movie took a good opening of Rs 8.25 crore. It then saw limited growth on Saturday. Sunday looked like it could be lower than Saturday but that didn't happen to be as the collections of Bad Newz saw a marginal 5-8 percent growth.

Bad Newz Has A Reasonably Good Weekend Of Rs 29.50 Crore; Weekday And Week 2 Hold Is Very Crucial

The weekend box office collections of Bad Newz, when seen separately, are good but what doesn't help is the weekend trend. Had the movie with a Rs 7 crore opening reached close to Rs 30 crore, it would be considered to be a pretty good result because that would indicate a strong hold over the weekdays. But with muted growth on Saturday and Sunday for the Vicky Kaushal starrer, it looks unlikely for the movie to hold strongly over the weekdays. Also, it's not like we are unaware of Deadpool And Wolverine releasing in just 4 days; a film that is all set to take the box office to the cleaners.

Bad Newz Is A Well Budgeted Film

Bad Newz is a well-budgeted film. The budget plus publicity and advertisement is slightly under Rs 80 crore. Non-theatrical rights have helped recover over 65 percent of the film's budget. The global theatrical share that looks to be Rs 35-37 crore by the end of the run should easily ensure that producers make money on the film. The theatrical verdict in this case is independent of the film's recoveries. The verdict will be determined based on how well it holds and how much the film ends up doing eventually at the box office.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11 crore Total Rs 29.50 crore nett in 3 days in India

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

