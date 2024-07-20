Bad Newz Box Office Collections Day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk film sees low growth after good 1st day; Adds 9.65 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk didn't grow much on its second day in India as it collected Rs 9.50-9.75 crore. The growth on day 2 is around 15 percent but it had to be higher as it is a film targeting the urban centres but that was not to be. Few movie chains even saw a drop in the admits from the opening day and that's not a good sign for the movie's long run. The two day cume of Bad Newz stands at Rs 17.90 crore and the first weekend can be Rs 27.50 crore.

Bad Newz, with a customary growth of 50-60 percent, could have had a Rs 35 crore plus weekend but that growth is not to be seen. If the Monday drop is on the wrong side of 50, it could be really bad for the Vicky Kaushal starrer, particularly because it won't get a chance at redemption in its second weekend due to the global box office juggernaut set to arrive, Deadpool And Wolverine. It must be noted that the opening internationally is just about alright for Bad Newz.

Bad Newz And A Silver Lining

Regardless of where Bad Newz goes from here, it has established Vicky Kaushal as a saleable actor, who can make his films open to respectable numbers. Bad Newz had limited interest for the audience outside urban centres but still managed the year's 6th best opening in Hindi. His next film Chhava should be his biggest opener as a leading man.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 9.65 crore Total Rs 17.90 crore nett in 2 days in India

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

