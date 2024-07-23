Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, recorded a steady Tuesday after its significant drop on Monday. The Anand Tiwari-directed comedy-drama maintained to encash Rs 3.60 crore on its fifth day, Tuesday. The Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer introduced on Monday eve is slowly helping the movie hold its ground tight on weekdays. The five-day total collection of Bad Newz stands at Rs 36.95 crore net at the domestic box office.

Bad Newz Inching Towards 40 Cr Mark In Week 1

Opened with pretty good numbers of Rs 8.25 crore, Bad Newz becomes the career-best opening for Vicky Kaushal. However, the movie received mixed word of mouth that instantly affected its Saturday and Sunday jump. Moreover, its urban-centric theme fails to lure the audience to the B&C centers, which plays a crucial role in the long run. Luckily, the comedy-drama scored double-digit numbers on its second and third day by collecting Rs 10.25 crore and Rs 11.25 crore, respectively, and ending its first weekend at Rs. 29.50 crore.

It further recorded a major drop of 40% on Monday from the opening day and minted Rs. 3.50 crore. However, the BOGO offer helped it stay steady on the following day, as it raked in the vicinity of Rs. 3.60 crore.

Bad Newz to face Deadpool & Wolverine, and Raayan in Week 2

The Dharma Productions' latest venture is likely to end its first week under Rs 42 crore in India before the arrival of Hollywood money-spinner Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26. It will be interesting to see how Bad Newz performs against such a massive rival which is already carrying an impressive buzz. Moreover, Dhanush's 50th movie, Raayan is also releasing on the same day. Though it won't be a major hurdle for the Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri film, it might put a dent in the screen share as Raayan is also releasing in the Hindi markets.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11.25 crore 4 Rs 3.50 crore 5 Rs 3.60 crore Total Rs 36.95 crore nett in 5 days in India

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likeable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

