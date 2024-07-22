Bad Newz Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer drops by 60 percent after healthy weekend; Adds Rs 3.25 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk after a reasonably good first weekend of around Rs 29.50 crore, didn't hold well on first Monday as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. A buy one get one offer was introduced for the movie in the evening and that probably helped in slight consolidation. The 4 day cume of Bad Newz stands at Rs 32.75 crore and the first week for the film can be around Rs 40 crore.

Bad Newz Sees A Significant Drop In Collections On First Monday; Heads For A Rs 40 Crore Week 1

Bad Newz's drop from the first day, on Monday, is 60 percent and that's not a good sign. The drop had to be on the right side of 50 percent for a leggie run but that won't be happening for the Vicky Kaushal starrer. With Deadpool And Wolverine already tracking great for the next weekend, it is going to be a tough road ahead for the dramedy.

Bad Newz's Monday Collections Are Lower Than Zara Hatke Zara Bachke And Sam Bahadur; Both Films Had A Lower Opening Than The Former

Among Vicky Kaushal's recent films which went on to emerge successul, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sam Bahadur; both managed to have a Monday drop of under 50 percent. Not just that, the Monday numbers were higher too, despite taking lower starts. That was one of the primary reasons why they could hold well for weeks.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11 crore 4 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 32.75 crore nett in 4 days in India

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

