Box Office: Alappuzha Gymkhana clocks Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1; Naslen’s strong youth pull matches Mammootty’s Bazooka collections

Sometimes, a film without a superstar walks into theaters and simply connects. That’s exactly what happened with the Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana. On April 10, Premalu movie fame Naslen K. Gafoor starrer opened to a surprising Rs 3.25 crore at the Kerala box office, just a step behind Superstar Mammootty’s much-hyped actioner Bazooka, which grossed Rs 3.40 crore, after it released on the same day.

This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about impact. Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana didn't lean on star power. Instead, it leaned into emotion, friendships, and a compelling sports backdrop in Alleppey. And that has clearly worked if the word-of-mouth is anything to go by. The film’s youth appeal and organic storytelling seem to have created an instant connection with college-goers and younger audiences.

What’s even more intriguing is the momentum at which this youthful film is progressing. As per tracking reports, Alappuzha Gymkhana took a 30 percent lead over Bazooka on Day 2 in Kerala. That’s no small feat, especially when Bazooka opened as the frontrunner among Vishu releases, and Mohanlal's blockbuster L2 Empuraan still occupied a good chunk of theatres in the state. While Mammootty’s film continues to hold steady, the conversation is shifting toward Naslen’s boxing drama, and how far it can go this weekend is the real question now.

If recent Malayalam hits like Manjummel Boys taught us anything, it’s that emotional connection trumps everything else. That film thrived on friendship and survival as it deals with the story of a protagonist who goes many feet deep into Earth to save his friend who slipped into a dark pit inside the Guna caves; Alappuzha Gymkhana builds on similar feelings, this time through the lens of sport, struggle, and youth-driven dreams.

The big question now isn’t who had the bigger opening, but who will hold the audience through the weekend. Will Bazooka pull ahead with its commercial edge, or will Alappuzha Gymkhana ride the wave of word-of-mouth all the way to the top?

Either way, one thing’s clear: Kerala audiences are showing up for stories that feel real, no matter who’s on the poster.

