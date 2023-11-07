Biggest Adjusted Diwali Grossers Of All Time: Where is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 expected to land?

Diwali is a festival which India celebrates in a very grand manner. It's a festival where families meet and celebrate together. Historically, movie watching on Diwali is something that is on the priority list of most prospective moviegoers. The Govardhan Pooja day, part of the Diwali week is known to be the biggest ticketing day and there have been many records that have been created and broken on this day. Tiger 3 is this year's solo Diwali release and it is being waited for, with baited breaths. Although it releases on the day before Govardhan Pooja day which is not too lucrative for film business, this Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film is expected to take a fine start before it performs to its potential on the days that follow.

Tiger 3 Has High Box Office Expectations Pinned On It

There have been many huge grossers in Diwali. Currently the highest grossing film on Diwali is Housefull 4, which managed to collect slightly over Rs 205 crores nett back in 2019. The comedy film was watched by over 1.5 crore individuals. While Tiger 3 will affirmatively emerge as the highest grossing Diwali film unadjusted for inflation, it's target would break into the top 10 list of the most watched Diwali releases of all time.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Are The Biggest Diwali Blockbusters

As per Box Office India, adjusted for inflation, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are the two biggest blockbusters that have released in the Diwali week. While one can't make tall claims before the release of Tiger 3, it's target should be to break into the top 15 list of most watched films in Diwali and any result otherwise would be seen as slightly underwhelming given the expectations that have been pinned on it, although that wouldn't make it a non-performer by any means.

Following is a list of highest Diwali grossers adjusted for inflation

1. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

3. Mard (1985)

4. Raja Hindustani (1996)

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

6. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

7. Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

8. Parvarish (1977)

9. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

10. Mohabbatein (2000)

11. Tezaab (1988)

12. Dostana (1980)

13. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

14. Krrish 3 (2013)

15 Golmaal Again (2017)

Tiger 3 Advance Bookings And Trend

Tiger 3 is steadily selling tickets for itself. By the end of the third day of advance, it should have sold over 100k tickets in top national chains for the opening day. It looks to sell around 3 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day. Single screens are showing a very good response too. The current trends indicate that it will take an opening of around 30-35 crores nett. Day 2 and day 3 should see a spike in the collections.

What are your expectations from Tiger 3 this Diwali? How much do you think this Salman Khan actioner can collect?

