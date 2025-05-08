Box Office: 7 movies releasing on 9th May; here's what to expect at ticket counters

As mid-May rolls in, South Indian theatres are gearing up for a fresh set of summer 2025 releases. From family dramas to futuristic thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies, seven new films are set to hit the screens on May 9. As they are all competing to grab the spotlight and draw crowds, here's what to expect at ticket counters.

Malayalam releases:

Prince and Family

Headlined by senior star Dileep and featuring a strong cast including Dhyan Sreenivasan and Mahima Nambiar, this family entertainer is expected to pull in the traditional family crowd. Its mix of humor and emotions may help it land well in Kerala’s urban and suburban belts. The movie was directed by Binto Stephen.

Azadi

Actor Sreenath Bhasi, riding high after Manjummel Boys, returns in Azadi, a tense drama about a woman in danger and the emotional journey of her loved ones trying to rescue her. With a gripping premise and a solid cast, this one could strike a chord with drama lovers. Jo George crafted this drama movie.

916 Kunjootan

Starring Guinness Pakru as a double-life gangster disguised as a tea seller, 916 Kunjootan promises a quirky blend of action and comedy. The unique premise might surprise mass centers. The film is Aaryan Vijay's directorial.

Telugu releases:

#Single

Sree Vishnu starrer #Single, directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind, is riding high on expectations. This romantic comedy has had a good pre-release buzz, owing to the hero's recent hits. With good expectations and considerable star pull, its box office chances remain interesting. The film features Ketika Sharma and Love Today fame Ivana as the leading ladies.

Subham

With viral reels, high emotional stakes, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bankrolling the film under Tralala Moving Pictures, Subham is carrying a strong buzz. If early shows get positive word of mouth, this could emerge as the weekend’s Telugu winner. The horror comedy featuring almost freshers is directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula.

Other notable releases:

Telugu film Blind Spot, which has Naveen Chandra in the lead, is also testing its luck on May 9th. The talented actor is promoting the film aggressively at the moment. Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath's Kannada film Kaliyugam 2064 is hitting cinemas in multiple languages, though the hype on the radar is low. The film may surprise sci-fi fans with its dystopian theme if the execution clicks.

Overall, Prince and Family in Malayalam, #Single, and Subham in Telugu states are likely to lead the weekend footfalls. These films are carrying immense buzz for now. That said, that buzz will translate into the Opening Day score, but only the content will lead from there on. There could be some surprises like Tourist Family as well among these 7 films. The box office always surprises!

