Box Office: A Minecraft Movie eyes USD 1 billion worldwide target for its lifetime gross

A Minecraft Movie, the much-awaited fantasy adventure comedy based on the gameplay of Minecraft, was released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Directed by Jared Hess, the film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen in its leading cast. Garnered with highly supportive hype and word-of-mouth right from its opening shows, the film continues to grow bigger even after a month of its run.

The Minecraft Movie has very recently raced past its fifth weekend, keeping a strong hold on the audience for a worldwide gross of USD 26.6 million. Supported by the current Golden Week in Japan, the movie dropped by just 27.8 percent compared to its last weekend.

The film has attracted a total gross of USD 275.2 million from the overseas markets till now. Summed up with its US box office gross of USD 398.2 million at the box office, the worldwide gross of A Minecraft Movie stands at USD 873.4 million, moving forward at a steady pace, this global box office total is expected to hit USD 900 million by next weekend.

A Minecraft Movie targets USD 1 billion worldwide gross

As already known, the film has been running for a month now. In the present month of May, Hollywood has seen and will continue seeing new releases every week. One of the May releases is Marvel’s THUNDERBOLTS* which is already riding on a positive word-of-mouth gifted from the audience.

The future of A Minecraft Movie depends on whether these latest May releases at the box office become a hurdle for this game-based movie or not. Another factor which could help the movie grow bigger is how long the film remains a strong crowd puller in Japan.

If these two factors come in support of the film, a global cume of USD 1 billion would prove to be a surely achievable target for this Jason Momoa starrer. As of now, it is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie globally as well as the 2nd highest-grossing movie at the global box office from all around the world, topped by the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2. Hitting its USD 1 billion target would make the Minecraft movie a memorable target for the rest of the year.

