Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Kerala Day 1: Khalid Rahman, Naslen's sports drama records BANGER opening; fetches Rs 3 crore in big clash

Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen in the lead role, was released in cinemas today. The sports drama, which mixes light-hearted fun and comic elements, registered a banger opening day. The movie has the potential to outshine its rival releases and emerge as a Vishu winner.

Alappuzha Gymkhana opens with Rs 3 crore in Kerala

Produced by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana took a banger opening of Rs 3 crore at the Kerala box office. The Malayalam flick met with positive word-of-mouth, and that's what is driving its box office vehicle. The movie is all set to dominate the box office for a couple of weeks and is expected to outshine its rival releases.

The fate of the Khalid Rahman-directed movie depends on its weekday trends. Based on the buzz, the movie is in a safe zone and is likely to emerge as Naslen's second blockbuster after Premalu.

Alappuzha Gymkhana gives tough fight to Bazooka

Co-starring Lukman Avran, Sandeep Pradeep, Ganapathi, Anagha Ravi, and Noila Francy, Alappuzha Gymkhana gave tough competition to Mammootty starrer Bazooka.

The movie remained the second most preferred movie among the audience today. It also managed to clock a closer opening day figure than Bazooka, which will help it bridge the gap in the future and eventually outshine it.

The Naslen starrer also braved the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's Empuraan and remained far ahead of Basil Joseph's latest release, Maranamass.

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

