Final Destination Bloodlines Day 2 India Box Office Trends: 6th installment of fan-favorite horror franchise continues its good run after strong start

Final Destination: Bloodlines, also known as Final Destination 6, is maintaining its momentum at the Indian box office after a strong opening day. The supernatural horror thriller, which marks the long-awaited return of the cult franchise, earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1, including midnight premieres. It is expected to add another Rs 4.75 crore on Day 2, its first Friday, taking its two-day total to around Rs 10 crore.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film introduces Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead role as a college student haunted by premonitions of death — a chilling trait she inherits from her grandmother. As her family begins to die one by one, she makes an effort to confront fate and attempt to break the deadly chain. The cast is rounded out by Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Riya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Bloodlines is benefiting from the absence of major new Indian releases this weekend in the market, giving it clear ground to attract horror fans and franchise loyalists. The film has received the best critical response of any installment in the Final Destination series to date, helping it draw viewers despite being the sixth entry in a long-running saga.

The movie has especially appealed to younger urban audiences and multiplex chains, where it has seen healthy occupancy. Strong word of mouth and the nostalgia factor for the franchise have contributed to its early success.

However, the film’s momentum may face a crucial test on May 17, when Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning hits Indian theaters. The Tom Cruise-led action spectacle is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year and could dent Bloodlines’ chances at a longer run in cinemas. That being said, since the two films cater to distinct audience segments — horror vs action — there is potential for both to shine, especially in a content-hungry market like India.

For now, Final Destination: Bloodlines is enjoying its time in the spotlight, and if the current pace holds, it could emerge as one of the better-performing Hollywood imports in India this year. All eyes are now on its weekend hold and how it weathers the upcoming clash with Cruise.

