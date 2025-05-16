Box Office: Exploring Daisy Edgar-Jones's filmography amid rumors of her playing Jean Grey in Marvel's X-Men

Daisy Edgar-Jones is making headlines over growing speculation around her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming X-Men movie. The actress is reportedly in contention to play Jean Grey, one of the most iconic characters in the X-Men saga, as the superhero house gears up to reboot the franchise under director Jake Schreier, whose latest project, Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers, is currently playing in cinemas.

As Edgar-Jones prepares to seal her next big Hollywood project, here’s a look at her filmography that helps her stand out among her peers.

Edgar-Jones first gained acclaim for her performance in the TV series Normal People (2020), which earned her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. She transitioned to film with Fresh in 2022, a dark comedy thriller that highlighted her ability to take on intense and offbeat roles. While Fresh was a streaming release with no reported box office, it was well-received critically.

Her breakout big-screen performance came in Where the Crawdads Sing the same year, where she starred as Kya. The film was a commercial hit, earning over USD 144 million globally on a modest USD 24 million budget, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

In 2024, she headlined Twisters, a high-stakes disaster movie that opened to USD 80.5 million domestically and collected more than USD 372 million worldwide. This cemented her status as a box office draw. Her latest film, On Swift Horses, a romantic drama set after the Korean War, had a limited release, which led it to gross around USD 845 K. In total, Edgar-Jones’s career box office has surpassed USD 500 million at the global box office.

About the X-Men Reboot and Her Role as Jean Grey:

The new iteration will focus on iconic characters like Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey. If Edgar-Jones lands the part she is rumored to be in contention for, she’ll end up playing one of the most powerful and emotionally complex characters in the X-Men universe. Jean Grey is also known as Marvel Girl or Phoenix. She is a mutant with telepathy and telekinesis abilities, whose transformation into the Dark Phoenix is one of the central arcs in the X-Men storyline.

Given Edgar-Jones’s acting depth and proven commercial appeal, she would bring both strength and sensitivity to the role, the quintessential traits of the character, as mentioned above.

