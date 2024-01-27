Box Office: Fighter emerges Deepika Padukone's 15th Rs 100 crore grosser worldwide

Deepika Padukone is among the biggest actresses in the Hindi Film Industry currently. She has been part of some of the industry's biggest box office grossers. Her film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and costarring Hrithik Roshan is doing well for itself at the box office as it has grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide as you read this piece. It grossed around Rs 37 crores on the first day, around Rs 55 crores on its second day and is on course to gross around Rs 45 crores on its third day.

Deepika Padukone Has Delivered Her 15th Rs 100 Crore Grosser Worldwide

With Fighter, Deepika Padukone has a sum of 15 Rs 100 crore worldwide grossers and what makes the achievement even more special is the fact that she has starred in just 25 Hindi films till now. The prolific actress entered the Rs 100 crore worldwide club with her very first film, Om Shanti Om. The 2007 Diwali blockbuster lay the foundation for a glorious movie career ahead. There are a number of films where Deepika Padukone has propelled the box office of her films and that's the mark of a bankable actress. She is also the highest paid actress in the Indian Film Industry currenty, meaning that producers have immense faith in her box office pull.

Here is a list of Deepika Padukone's Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Grossers

1. Om Shanti Om - Rs 149.90 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal - Rs 119.50 crores

3. Housefull - Rs 114.25 crores

4. Cocktail - Rs 125.25 crores

5. Race 2 - Rs 161.50 crores

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 295.65 crores

7. Chennai Express - Rs 396 crores

8. Ram - Leela - Rs 201.50 crores

9. Happy New Year - Rs 342.75 crores

10. Piku - Rs 141.25 crores

11. Tamasha - Rs 136.65 crores

12. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 356.25 crores

13. Padmaavat - Rs 546 crores.

14. Pathaan - Rs 1040 crores

15. Fighter - Rs 100 crores and counting

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is another Indian Air Force cadet part of Patty's squadron who has her own battles to fight.

Fighter In Theatres Now

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is playing at a theatre near now, since the 25th of January, 2024.

