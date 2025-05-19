Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores franchise’s biggest opening with USD 102M worldwide

Final Destination: Bloodlines has delivered a record-breaking debut, becoming the highest-grossing opening in the long-running horror franchise’s history. With a massive USD 102 million global box office haul on its debut weekend, the sixth installment has defied expectations and cemented itself as a major theatrical event both domestically and overseas.

In the US, the Warner Bros. release raked in USD 51 million over the weekend. The opening included USD 5.5 million from Thursday previews, followed by USD 21 million on Friday (including previews), USD 18 million on Saturday, and USD 12 million on Sunday. With a production budget of USD 50 million, the film has already doubled its cost within its first few days, putting it on the path to becoming the franchise’s top earner.

Internationally, Final Destination: Bloodlines debuted across 71 markets, pulling in an impressive USD 51 million overseas. This marks the third-biggest horror opening post-COVID, just behind Alien: Romulus (USD 61.8M) and Five Nights at Freddy’s (USD 52.8M), and ahead of A Quiet Place: Day One and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film’s global success signals a resurgence of theatrical horror, with Warner Bros. successfully positioning it as a must-watch cinematic experience.

Notably, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime global earnings of all previous Final Destination entries by next week, making it the franchise’s top-grossing chapter in record time.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film is based on a story developed with Jon Watts. It serves as the first entry in the Final Destination series since 2011’s Final Destination 5.

The story centers on a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits her grandmother’s visions tied to a deadly premonition from 1968. As she uncovers a horrifying pattern of death stalking her family, she realizes she must race against time to change the fate. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Following the success of Final Destination 5, talk of a reboot began as a reimagining set in the world of first responders. After development delays, Lipovsky and Stein were brought on as directors, with the film originally set for HBO Max. Warner Bros. later opted for a full theatrical release, with filming taking place in Vancouver between March and May 2024.

Released on May 16, 2025, Bloodlines has received positive critical reviews, becoming the best-reviewed entry in the series.

