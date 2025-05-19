Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office: Scares 26cr four day weekend in India

Final Destination: Bloodlines grossed Rs. 26.25 crore (USD 3.05 million) during its four-day extended weekend in India. The film delivered the fourth-highest debut ever for a Hollywood horror release in the country, trailing only behind three titles from The Conjuring franchise. It could have been even better, but it was cut short by the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Day-wise Box Office Collections of Final Destination Bloodlines in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 26.25 cr.

Despite the competition, the film managed to collect well on Saturday and Sunday. There could very well have been a drop in biz on Saturday, but the film managed some growth and then further consolidated on Sunday. The solid weekend trend has all but locked in a Rs. 50 crore plus final, a milestone crossed by only four Hollywood horror films in India so far. The next targets will be Rs. 63 crore, which would make it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, surpassing Annabelle: Creation.

Notably, Bloodlines is now the highest-grossing film in the Final Destination franchise in India, far ahead of the Rs. 7.70 crore lifetime total of Final Destination 5. While the franchise enjoyed strong recognition in India, that hadn’t translated to box office success in the past due to a more limited market for Hollywood films back then. Times have changed, and finally, the franchise has found its due success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 5 India Trends: 6th installment of cult horror franchise to remain steady on first Monday