Box Office: Holdover Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning tops newcomer Karate Kid Legends with USD 27.3M in 2nd weekend

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continued to hold steady at the US box office, pulling in USD 27.3 million in its second weekend. Despite the arrival of Karate Kid Legends, the action-espionage thriller remained in the No. 2 spot, proving once again the enduring, albeit slightly injured, appeal of the Mission: Impossible brand and Cruise’s unmatched box office power.

Advertisement

The film witnessed a 57.3 percent drop from its Memorial Day-aided opening weekend, a better hold than its predecessor, Dead Reckoning Part One, which waned 64.6 percent in the same frame with a smaller USD 19.4 million take. With a current US total of USD 122.6 million, The Final Reckoning is eyeing a domestic take between USD 190 million and USD 210 million.

Its second-weekend numbers rank among the top Memorial Day sequels of all time, placing just behind major hits like Top Gun: Maverick (USD 90 million, -28.9 percent) and Lilo & Stitch (USD 63 million, -56.8 percent). The film outperformed legacy titles, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and X-Men: Days of Future Past, despite having fewer screenings, a longer runtime, and the lowest theater count for a Mission: Impossible film since Ghost Protocol.

The two aforementioned films had raked in USD 29.4 million and USD 32.6 million, respectively.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the final entry in the franchise and a direct sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One. It features Ethan Hunt and his IMF team in a high-stakes race to stop a rogue AI known as the Entity from unleashing a global catastrophe. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and more return for their last mission.

Advertisement

Production on the film was extensive and expensive. With an estimated budget of USD 300 to USD 400 million, the shooting spanned multiple countries, including England, Malta, Norway, and South Africa. Originally intended to be Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was retitled The Final Reckoning ahead of its May 2025 release.

Following its May 5 world premiere in Tokyo and an out-of-competition May 14 screening at Cannes, the film launched theatrically across the globe on May 23. It has since grossed USD 352 million worldwide to become the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 by delivering the franchise’s biggest opening weekend to date.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise's ambitious actioner can get tiring but it rewards the patient with an INSANE finale