Box Office: Prabhas' early hit Varsham returns to theaters on May 23 after 20 years; a look at his past re-release performances

Sometimes, it takes just one film to change everything. For pan-India star Prabhas, that film was Varsham. Released in 2004, this romantic action drama didn’t just put Prabhas on the map; it launched him straight into the spotlight. Nearly 20 years later, this live-action drama is set to return to theaters on May 23, a move that has sparked nostalgia among fans. But this re-release is more than just a walk down memory lane. It’s part of a growing trend where classic hits are getting a second life on the big screen.

But Varsham isn’t the first of Prabhas’s films to get a re-release. His other movies, like Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Mr. Perfect, Eeswar, Rebel, Chatrapathi, and even Baahubali, have all returned to theaters. Especially around his birthday, these re-releases make their way to theaters. Among these, Salaar’s re-release was a standout, earning Rs 6 crores, proving that Prabhas has a loyal fan base always ready to relive his cinematic moments.



Coming to Varsham, directed by Sobhan and produced by M.S. Raju, it was a perfect mix of romance and action. Prabhas played Venkat, a young man who falls for Shailaja (Trisha) amid the backdrop of rain-soaked landscapes. But their love is tested by Bhadranna (Gopichand), a ruthless landlord obsessed with Shailaja. This story, combined with Devi Sri Prasad's terrific chartbusters, made the film turn out to be a runaway blockbuster. Varsham’s impact was so stunning that it was remade in Tamil as Mazhai (2005) and in Hindi as Baaghi (2016).

With Prabhas-Maruthi's Raja Saab’s release delayed, Varsham’s return feels perfectly timed. And the excitement isn’t stopping there. Baahubali is set for a global re-release in October 2025 to mark Prabhas’s birthday. Anyway, Varsham is a nostalgic treat and an opportunity for the new generation to see where Prabhas’s journey began.

