Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 seals Telugu version release date on May 23; what to expect?

Akshay Kumar’s latest blockbuster, Kesari Chapter 2, is running successfully in theaters. Even in its fourth week, the film has managed to collect a net of Rs 86 crores across India in 26 days. There is good news for Akshay Kumar’s southern fans, who have seen him in movies like Robo 2.0, where he played a memorable antagonist. Kesari Chapter 2 is now ready to amaze Telugu audiences on May 23.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 was released in Hindi on April 18 and received applause. However, Hindi films with themes of nationalism are being brought to Telugu audiences, albeit with a slight delay. Geetha Arts recently dubbed and released Chhaava, and now, Suresh Productions is releasing Kesari: Chapter 2. But, experts believe that simultaneous multilingual releases could enhance collections and audience reception.

Cut to the Kesari series, Akshay Kumar brought Kesari in 2019, a historical action film directed by Anurag Singh. It narrated the story of the brave warriors of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army. Following its success, the makers have now brought Kesari: Chapter 2, a film with a historical plot but no direct connection to the first. While Kesari was centered around a battlefield, Kesari Chapter 2 is a courtroom drama. The movie is based on the court case following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Needless to say, the story and narrative impressed the Hindi audience big time.



Kesari Chapter 2 has been trending nationwide for obvious reasons. With the Telugu version releasing at a time when no other major films are hitting the screens, it is expected to open well. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava also received a positive response from Telugu audiences. Compelling performances from the likes of Akshay Kumar who plays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, R. Madhavan who portrays his opponent, and Ananya Panday a junior lawyer, might engage Telugu viewers too.

Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is being brought to Telugu by Asian Suresh Entertainment. With Akshay Kumar's charm and star power likely to draw crowds, a good opening is expected at Telugu theatres too.

