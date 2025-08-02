Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie set to become FASTEST Kollywood movie to smash USD 1 million in North America premieres

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth has been seeing a thunderous response for premieres in North America. The film's units have landed perfectly and the movie is set to open to historic numbers. While it is sure to register the highest collections in premieres from North America for a Kollywood film, it is also challenging the biggest Indian movies like RRR and Baahubali 2.

Coolie Approaches USD 1 Million At The North America Box Office, 10 Days Before The 1st Show

As per Venky Box Office, Coolie had grossed USD 880k in North America, at the end of the 1st of August, 2025. As you read this, Coolie may have crossed the USD 1 million mark in North America for the premieres alone; And that is 10 days before the film's first show. The raging response to the film's trailer is sure to have boosted the speed of ticket sales.

Coolie's premiere collections shall be over 2 million and combined with the opening day, it could be USD 4 million or more. If the film gets a good theatrical reception, it will emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood film in North America, even before the end of the extended weekend.

The Global Day 1 Collections Of Coolie Are Expected To Be In The Rs 150 Crore Vicinity

The day 1 global collections of Coolie shall be well over Rs 100 crore. Early tracking suggests a day 1 of around Rs 150 crore gross. These are mind-numbing numbers. Superstar Rajinikanth is flaunting his star power like no body else at the age of close to 75 years. This is his 50th year in films and Lokesh Kanagaraj has made sure that the golden jubilee celebrations are historic.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Are Booked And Busy

The unstoppable Rajinikanth is already shooting for his next, Jailer 2, and that movie should also celebrate the mega moviestar in all of his glory. As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, his busy line-up of films includes Kaithi 2 and a superhero film with Aamir Khan. There are talks that he will also be working on Rolex and Vikram 2 after getting done with his prior commitments.

