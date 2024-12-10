EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘very kind and gentle’; recalls bonding with Zoya Akhtar over love for RRR

Many renowned personalities from the entertainment industry are currently in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival. There, Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor met at the premiere of the former’s film We Live in Time on December 9, 2024. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at the festival, Andrew called Shraddha ‘very kind and gentle.’ He also recalled bonding with Zoya Akhtar over their love for RRR.

Andrew Garfield exclusively talked to Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival about his meeting with Shraddha Kapoor. He said, “We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet.” Praising the Stree 2 actress, he added, “She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.”

A few days ago, Andrew Garfield and Zoya Akhtar were on the jury together at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Expressing his admiration for her, Andrew stated, “And I was on the jury in Marrakech with Zoya Akhtar, who I really love. And I am very, very excited to see her films. I haven’t seen any of her films.”

Regarding their mutual love for the Indian movie RRR, the actor continued, “We were talking about American cinema, British cinema, Indian cinema, and we were bonding over our mutual love for RRR because that was a recent Indian film that’s obviously kind of broken through to the West.”

Talking about its significance, Andrew shared, “And I think when moments like that happen, it is like a tiger breaking through the cinema screen or something; it is something very exciting and awakening about that when you’re suddenly introduced to a whole new culture of filmmaking. So yeah, I am very, very excited.”

RRR is a 2022 historical action drama directed by SS Rajamouli. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others received a lot of acclaim in India as well as internationally. The track Naatu Naatu even won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield’s We Live in Time is a 2024 romantic drama directed by John Crowley. It also stars Florence Pugh in the lead.

