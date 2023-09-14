Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan gives back to back Rs 300 crore week 1 nett Hindi grossers with Pathaan and Jawan

The conventional 7 day first week of Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others has ended on a triumphant note. The SRK starrer collected Rs 322.75 crores in 7 days and it has thus become the number one film for the Hindi language in the first week, ahead of films like Pathaan and Gadar 2. To note, Jawan had a 4 day extended weekend as compared to a five day weekend of Pathaan. The extended first week of Jawan will be ending in the Rs 340 crore range and this is just for the Hindi language as the all language biz will be over Rs 380 crores nett.

Jawan Is The Highest Grossing Hindi Origin Film In The First Week In India And Worldwide

Jawan is well poised at the box office and with the way it is trending, it shall become the highest grossing Hindi origin film of all time. At present, Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India with collections of Rs 531 crores, followed by Gadar 2 with collections of Rs 509 crores. Jawan looks to not just become the first Hindi film to do Rs 550 crores but probably also Rs 600 crores. Talking about the worldwide box office, Jawan has crossed Gadar 2 to emerge as the second highest grossing Indian film of 2023 and it only trailing behind Pathaan. In 7 days, Jawan has collected around Rs 665 crores and the strong hold over the weekdays only assures that it will become the 2nd Indian film and most importantly the 2nd SRK film to join the Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide club.

The Highest First Week Nett Collections Of Indian Films For The Hindi Language Are As Under

1. Jawan - Rs 322.75 crores

2. Pathaan - Rs 317 crores

3. Gadar 2 - Rs 280.75 crores

4. KGF 2 - Rs 250.50 crores

5. Baahubali 2 - Rs 246.50 crores

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

