Box Office: Sinners pulls spectacular USD 2.4M on 4th Monday, eyes USD 250M plus domestic run

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues its phenomenal run at the US box office, earning a stunning USD 2.4 million on its fourth Monday. The gothic supernatural horror starring Michael B. Jordan saw an exceptionally low drop of just 23.2 percent from last Monday, even after expanding to 155 additional theaters last Friday.

This performance marks the third-biggest fourth Monday ever for an R-rated film, only trailing behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Oppenheimer, which grossed USD 3.1 million and USD 2.6 million, respectively, at the same point in their runs. Sinners, however, outpaced Joker, which raked in USD 1.8 million.

Among April releases, Sinners now ranks as the third-highest fourth Monday grosser, behind only Marvel’s mega-hits Avengers: Endgame (USD 3.2 million) and Infinity War (USD 2.7 million), surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 2.2 million) and The Jungle Book (USD 1.5 million). With a current domestic total of USD 217.8 million, the film has now shown stronger legs than Jordan Peele’s acclaimed Get Out, which dropped 44.5 percent on its fourth Monday, registering a USD 1.3 million haul in 2017.

Released on April 18 by Warner Bros. Pictures, Sinners, for those who may not know, is a 1930s-set horror title written, directed, and produced by Coogler under his Proximity Media banner. The film stars Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their Mississippi Delta hometown and face a terrifying supernatural force.

The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. Longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson composed the film’s haunting score and also served as executive producer.

The film received widespread critical acclaim for its genre-bending ambition of combining scary elements with social commentary. Following a buzzy festival debut and strong word of mouth, Sinners became a major box office force, grossing over USD 287 million globally so far and securing its position as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Domestically, Sinners is now on the verge of surpassing The Exorcist’s legendary USD 233 million lifetime total, which would make it the fourth-highest-grossing horror film ever in the US. With momentum still on its side, the film is now projected to reach a final US total between USD 250 million and USD 280 million, a staggering kitty for an original R-rated horror movie.

