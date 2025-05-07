Box Office: Ryan Coogler expresses gratitude for Sinners' blockbuster performance at Met Gala 2025; Here's how it is performing

Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners is facing challenges at the box office after it lost IMAX screens recently, but it still remains an impressive contender in theatres. The film, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, grossed USD 3.1 million on its third Monday, marking a 43.6 percent drop from the previous week, its biggest decrease yet. This decline, as mentioned earlier, is attributed to the loss of IMAX screens, a vital platform that had helped boost its earnings so far. However, Sinners has still secured a position among the biggest third Monday grossers for R-rated films in history.

With a drop of just 43.6 percent, Sinners is now the fourth-highest third Monday performer for R-rated films, surpassing It’s USD 1.9 million, Deadpool’s USD 2.3 million, and Joker’s USD 2.7 million. The film only trails behind The Passion of the Christ (USD 3.2 million), Oppenheimer (USD 4.8 million), and Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 5.9 million). This achievement underscores the film’s impressive staying power even as it faces competition.

Among April releases, Sinners ranks as the fifth-highest third Monday grosser, coming in at USD 3.1 million. It follows behind A Minecraft Movie (USD 5.7 million), Endgame (USD 4.7 million), Infinity War (USD 4.6 million), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 3.5 million). Notably, the drop from last Monday is sharper than other hits like Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which saw only a 23.3 percent drop on its third Monday back in 2017, grossing USD 2.3 million.

As of now, Sinners has amassed a strong USD 182 million in the US and is set to surpass A Quiet Place’s USD 188 million this week, securing its spot as the sixth-highest-grossing horror film of all time domestically. With projections pointing to a USD 250 to USD 280 million home run, the film is well on its way to becoming one of the year’s top performers.

Set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, Sinners tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives, only to encounter a malevolent supernatural force. The film features a talented cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. Released on April 18, Sinners has already grossed over USD 240 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest grossing film of 2025.

With a potential digital release looming, Sinners could continue to thrive and solidify its place as a major success in both Coogler and Jordan’s impressive careers.

