Box office: Thunderbolts drops to No. 2 in week two as The New Avengers falls 52 percent with USD 2.1M on second Thursday

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, aka The New Avengers, ended its second week at the US box office by slipping to the No. 2 spot, overtaken by Ryan Coogler’s horror breakout Sinners. The superhero film earned USD 2.1 million on its second Thursday, marking a 51.9 percent drop from its first Thursday as competition intensified.

This decline is steeper than several previous Marvel titles in their second week, such as Iron Man (USD 3.2M, -40.5 percent) and Ant-Man (USD 2.7M, -42.3 percent). Thunderbolts’ performance, however, is better than Eternals and Quantumania, which dipped 77.9 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

The New Avengers’ second Thursday haul puts it on par with the early MCU entry The Incredible Hulk (USD 2.1M, -49.4 percent) and ahead of Captain America: Brave New World (USD 1.5M, -53.6 percent).

Despite the dip, the film has amassed a strong USD 138.9 million cumulative total in the US after two weeks. Analysts project the superhero ensemble could cross the USD 150 million mark over the weekend, with its domestic run likely to land between USD 195 million and USD 210 million.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. The film follows a team of antiheroes forced to work together to claim redemption. Originally introduced as the Thunderbolts, the group was rebranded as the New Avengers by the film’s conclusion, with Marvel later confirming the narrative that would shape their future storylines.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney, the film is the 36th installment in the MCU and marks the final entry in Phase Five. Thunderbolts had its world premiere on April 22 in London and was released globally on May 2. It has since grossed USD 282 million globally, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Filmed across Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur, the project experienced development delays due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Writers Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo, and Lee Sung Jin contributed to the script, with several creatives returning from Netflix’s Beef to collaborate again with Schreier.

With steady reception and a major franchise shift in play, The New Avengers remains one of Marvel’s most talked-about efforts of 2025.

