Box Office Trends: Munjya set to emerge a HIT; Shows excellent growth on Saturday

The Dinesh Vijan-produced horror comedy, Munjya is showing excellent growth in collections on the second day as the early trends indicate a spike in the vicinity of 75 percent. After a strong start of Rs 4.25 crore (including premieres), Munjya is looking to collect in the vicinity of Rs 6.50 to 7.50 crore on the second day, with an outside chance of even hitting the Rs 8 crore mark depending on the walk-in audience for the evening and night shows. The two day total of Munjya stands at Rs 11.25 crore as per very early trends, with a chance of being even higher.

Munjya targets Rs 20 crore in opening weekend

The spike has come across the board – be it the multiplexes or the single screens – and the trend has more or less confirmed a hit verdict for Munjya in the long run with a shot at even the super hit tag depending on how well it holds in week 2 and week 3. The first-weekend business of the Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma film will be closer to the Rs 20 crore mark, and just a usual trend from thereon will make the film score a half century at the domestic box office.

Multiple factors have worked in the favour of Munjya, the biggest being the impact created by the teaser and trailer among the target audience. This was coupled with an extremely smart pricing policy on the opening day, leading to bigger sampling and fast spread of word of mouth. The on-ground reports are positive and this in itself is visible in the trend on second day, as the film has managed to show massive growth even after overperforming on the opening day.

Munjya set to emerge a major hit at the box office

Given the costs and the trend so far, Munjya is headed to emerge a major hat the box office and has brought in cheers and smiles on the face of exhibitors and industry well-wishers. It yet again proves that the audiences can sense films that are made with honest intentions – as the biggest USP for Munjya is the content and not the stars. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

