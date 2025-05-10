Box Office: As Ke Huy Quan champions diversity in Hollywood, a look back at his acclaimed big screen journey

Ke Huy Quan’s journey in Hollywood has been nothing short of extraordinary, as he went from being a child actor who captured hearts in the 1980s to now an Oscar-winning actor. With his perseverance and luck, Quan has emerged as a symbol of diversity in Tinseltown.

Quan’s career, as mentioned earlier, began with a stroke of luck. In 1984, he landed the role of Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He wasn’t at the casting to audition for the gig but was on the sidelines coaching his brother for the part, yet he ended up getting picked himself. The film, which grossed USD 333 million globally, made Quan an instant star. A year later, he appeared as Data in The Goonies, another beloved hit that pulled in USD 125 million at the global box office and cemented his status as a fan favorite.

Despite a promising start, Quan’s career stalled in the 1990s as roles for Asian actors were few. He transitioned behind the camera, working as a stunt coordinator, but his desire to act never waned. Hollywood gave him another chance.

Tides changed in Quan’s favor in 2022 when Everything Everywhere All at Once came his way. His portrayal of Waymond Wang, a sweet-natured husband who jumps between multiverses as a surprising martial arts hero, earned him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, became a critical and commercial juggernaut, grossing USD 143 million worldwide and sweeping seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

“It’s been 40 years since I started,” Quan said in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “Hollywood has changed quite a bit, but I still want to see more actors like me get their time in the spotlight.”

Following his triumphant return, Quan continued his action streak with Love Hurts (2025), an action comedy where he plays a former assassin living a quiet life as a real estate agent. While the box office numbers didn’t balloon, it showcases Quan’s growing range and his comfort in now leading projects—an opportunity he once worried would never come.

From Indiana Jones to Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan’s filmography reflects both personal and professional evolution in Hollywood.

