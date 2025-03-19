Chhaava Box Office India Day 34: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's film nets Rs 2 crore; remains unaffected by The Diplomat

After a dry spell in January 2025, Chhaava has made quite a significant impact at the box office this year. It has emerged as a successful venture both in India and worldwide. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film starring Vicky Kaushal is being celebrated for its historical narrative and performances of the star cast. Chhaava will soon end its fifth week without being affected with The Diplomat.

Chhaava Nets Rs 2 Crore On Day 34 In Hindi

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava earned Rs 2 crore on fifth Wednesday at the box office. It now boasts of cumulative business of Rs 526.65 crore net in Hindi. The historical actioner, which fetched Rs 499 crore in four weeks, has earned Rs 27.65 crore in fifth week so far.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is expected to touch Rs 530 crore by tomorrow. It is slowly reaching towards its target of Rs 550 crore plus.

Chhaava's Net India Collections Are Listed Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Fifth Friday Rs 6.5 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 7.50 crore Fifth Monday Rs 2.25 crore Fifth Tuesday Rs 2.15 crore Fifth Wednesday Rs 2 crore Total Rs 526.65 crore

Chhaava Remains Unaffected With The Diplomat; To Meet Ghatak's Re-release On Friday

Chhaava is currently running parallel to The Diplomat. Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser remains unaffected with the arrival of John Abraham's political thriller. Chhaava is running amid the re-release of Namastey London which has made its theatrical comeback after 18 years.

Chhaava will now meet Ghatak at the box office on Friday (March 21, 2025). The 1996 film, starring Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri, is making its return to the cinemas after 29 years.

Chhaava In Cinemas

