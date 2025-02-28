Chhaava Day 15 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj steps into third week with vim and vigour; inches closer to Rs 400 crore

Chhaava hit the screens on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner has been a top choice for cinegoers this month. Based on Marathi novel, Chava, the recently released film completed two weeks in theaters. Chhaava has now entered its third week with full vim and vigour.

Chhaava Witnesses Slight Growth On Day 15; Approaches Rs 400 Crore

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been a frontrunner at the box office since its release. After entering the third week, the historical actioner experienced a slight growth on third Friday. On Day 15, it is expected to range between Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 13.5 crore.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 375 crore in two weeks. Going by the trends, it will earn in the range of Rs 387.5 to Rs 388.5 crore today, bringing itself closer to the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office.

Chhaava To Meet Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Today

In its theatrical run, Chhaava hasn't been able to find a strong competition yet. After running parallel to the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Dinesh Vijan's production has got two new entries at the box office. This is to note that Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have been released today, February 28, 2025.

There is no such threat to Chhaava's box office performance as both the new movies are expecting to open in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore net at the box office.

Chhaava has become the first success of 2025 as a new release. It is also Vicky's highest grossing film of his career.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.