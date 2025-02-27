Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 7 India Box Office: Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz's movie about love triangle chaos nets 30 lakh; to face new releases in 2nd week

A week is over for Mere Husband Ki Biwi at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy boasts of the trio, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar leading the film on their shoulders. The recently released film has completed a week while giving a lukewarm response at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Records Rs 30 Lakh On Day 7; To Lock Horns With Crazxy & Superboys of Malegaon

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi started its box office journey with Rs 1.5 crore opening on last Friday. After recording a business of Rs 4.55 crore in the first weekend, the performance of Arjun Kapoor-starrer dropped to Rs 55 lakh and Rs 45 lakh on Monday and Tuesday respectively. It received a minimal benefit on Maha Shivratri while netting Rs 55 lakh on Wednesday.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been managing to sustain amid Chhaava's strong wave. On Day 7, it added Rs 30 lakh to its kitty, bringing its cume collection to Rs 6.4 crore net at the Indian box office in its first week.

First Week Earnings Of Mere Husband Ki Biwi Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.5 crore Day 2 Rs 1.65 crore Day 3 Rs 1.40 crore Day 4 Rs 55 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Day 6 Rs 55 lakh Day 7 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 6.4 crore

Mere Husband Ki Biwi To Face Crazxy, Superboys Of Malegaon, And Gangs Of Wasseypur's Re-release

It will be a quite tough week for Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Arjun Kapoor-starrer has been competing with Chhaava so far. It will also lock horns with Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon starting from tomorrow. Moreover, the rom-com also has to battle with the theatrical comeback of Gangs of Wasseypur which re-releases in PVR INOX this Friday.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

