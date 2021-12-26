Christmas Day Box Office: 83’ stays low, Spider Man emerges a blockbuster & Pushpa continues to surprise

Ranveer Singh’s much awaited 83’ has shown a jump of 30 to 35 percent over it’s opening day as the Saturday collections are in the range of Rs 15.50 to 16.50 crore taking the two-day total to Rs 28 crore. While there is a spike in collections, it should have been more given that it was a Christmas holiday across the nation. The box office collections of 83’ are not upto the mark, and it is now looking at an opening weekend in the range of Rs 45 to 50 crore.

These figures are very underwhelming for a film made on a scale and budget like 83’ and it’s going to be a monumental task for the film to reach the breakeven point going forward. The Kabir Khan directorial is basically catering to the top 20 cities and for a film of this genre, budget is of prime importance. The same 83’ made on a budget of Rs 125 crore would have been a box-office winner with the same start, but with costs North of Rs 250 crore, the collections on day one and day two are disappointing to say the least. The three national chains have contributed Rs 10 crore on Saturday, as compared to Rs 7.90 crore on Friday. 83’ continued to stay low in the mass belts despite the Christmas Holiday.

Spiderman: No Way Home has meanwhile continued with it’s dream run as the film jumped by 40 to 50% on the Christmas holiday with collections in the range of Rs 9.50 to 10.75 crore. The fact that Spiderman has shown a growth in biz on second Saturday validates the fact that the audience is stepping out to watch films and it’s just the matter of requisite interest. The Sunday collections of Spiderman are expected to be strong too as the film is looking at a second weekend of Rs 26 crore. These are historic collections and the movie is now headed towards the Rs 200 crore club in India by the end of its run.

Pushpa has been the biggest surprise of 2021 as the Hindi version is now taking the steps towards emerging as a super-hit. The film jumped on Saturday all across the country to clock collections in the range of Rs 3.65 to 4.00. The total of this Allu Arjun film now stands at Rs 33 crore and it is on the way to hit a half century at the ticket window in Hindi belts. The lifetime collections of Pushpa will be higher than all Hindi releases of 2021 except Sooryavanshi and 83. It’s the true-blue sleeper hit of 2021, and will probably be the only hit film of the year just next to Sooryavanshi, though one hopes for Jersey to be a success story too. The ROI on Pushpa in Hindi belts will be more than 100% as the producers would have recovered the entire cost of acquisition from theatrical revenue itself with satellite and digital being a bonus.

