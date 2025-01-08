Daaku Maharaaj North America Premiere Advance Bookings Update: Balayya's action-drama approaches USD 250k mark, 4 days out
Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daaku Maharaaj is all set to release on January 12, 2025. It is inching towards USD 250k mark for its advance bookings in North American premiere.
Among other Telugu releases, Daaku Maharaaj is arriving in cinemas on January 12, 2025. Headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya, the period action drama film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela in crucial roles. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is also a part of the star cast, is making his Telugu debut. Daaku Maharaaj has begin its pre-sales ahead of its premiere in North America.
Daaku Maharaaj Approaches USD 250k Mark In North America; Sells 8000 Tickets
Helmed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is inching towards the USD 250k mark in North American markets, with four days to go. It has sold over 8000 tickets there. At the time of this article, the show count is around 600 and is expected to grow in the coming days.
Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is eyeing to touch USD 500k on the premiere day. These are quite solid figures, considering the association with the senior actor-politician. The fate of the actioner will be determined by the word of mouth that it will receive.
Daaku Maharaaj And Other Releases On The Sankranthi Weekend
Backed by Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, Daaku Maharaaj is locking horns with Game Changer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Fateh on the Sankranthi weekend. The makers recently released the trailer of Bobby Kolli's upcoming film on YouTube and it has been generating decent buzz among cinephiles. It is expected to perform well at the box office.
Daaku Maharaaj is Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th film as a lead actor. It was tentatively titled as NBK 109. The celebrated actor is playing the titular role of Daaku Maharaaj. Shraddha Sainath and Pragya Jaiswal are cast as Nandini and Kaveri respectively. Bobby Deol's character is named as Viraj Surve.
Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari, the Telugu film released in 2023.
