Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan starrer shows a dip on the last day of its first week run

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collections: The Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer has witnessed its first major dip. Check out the day 7 collections right here.

Dabangg 3 box office report of day 7 is out. , Kichcha Sudeep and starrer showed the first major dip in its collections, as per early estimate report by Box Office India. As per the report, the movie has collected Rs 6.5-7 crore nett approx on day 7 i.e. Thursday. For the unversed, the 1st day and 2nd collection were Rs. 22,50,00,000 and 22,00,00,000 respectively and it minted Rs 28,50,00,000 and 10,00,00,000 on day 3 and 4, respectively. Speaking of the day 5 and day 6 collections that same were, Rs 09,00,00,000 and Rs 15,50,00,000. So, the total of the first-week collection of the movie is around Rs 113.50 crore nett.

Talking about the second-week business, there are high chances that the movie would be having an average fare and will do decent took the business in week two. Also, the reduction of screens for Dabangg 3 due to the release of Good Newwz will also impact the collection. If the drop on the second Friday is around 30% then we can expect the movie to cross the Rs 150 crore. The action-drama has not been performing well, especially in Delhi/UP belt due to the anti-CAA protests. Also, poor reviews from both critics and masses have affected the earnings.

Coming to the movie, the same is directed by Prabhudheva and is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. The screenplay is written by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva and Alok Upadhyaye. Aside from Salman, Sudeep and Sonakshi, the movie also stars Saiee Manjrekar, who has marked her debut with it.

Dabangg 3 movie box office collection report so far is as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 28,50,00,000 approx

Monday- 10,00,00,000 approx

Tuesday- 09,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday- 15,50,00,000 approx

Thursday- 07,00,00,000 approx

Total: 113.50 crore nett

