Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections Day 11: Salman Khan starrer records a sad second Monday figure

Dabangg 3 has entered its second week on a sad note. The Salman Khan starrer struggles to lure audiences to the theatres.

Dabangg 3 made its second Monday outing and it failed to woo audiences into the theatres. The starrer, which sees and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead, released on December 20. The movie released amidst the anti-CAA protest. Although the protest did impact the business, Dabangg 3 ended its first weekend on a good note. However, the movie struggles to keep up with the pace. The movie wrapped up its day 11 at the box office and is yet to reach Rs 150 crore.

As per Box Office India, Dabangg 3 collected just Rs 2 crore on its Day 11 at the box office. The measly second Monday collection has pushed Dabangg 3's total box office collection to Rs 126.50 crore nett. The movie is expected to do better business on Wednesday courtesy the New Year's Day holiday. On Christmas, Dabangg 3 noticed a remarkable jump. The movie collected Rs 15.50 crore on the occasion of the Christmas holiday. Trade analysts would be hoping that the movie could replicate the Christmas magic on New Year's Day as well.

Dabangg 3 faces tough competition from Good Newwz. The Dharma Productions movies, which starts , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, recorded the fifth-highest Monday collections of 2019. With a collection of Rs 13 crore, Good Newwz is seated below Housefull 4 (Rs 34.42 crore), War (Rs. 20.18 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 17.05 crore) and Saaho (Rs. 13.78 crore.) Read the complete report here: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay, Diljit, Kareena & Kiara starrer continues its dream run

