Deva Day 2 India Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie sees muted growth; Adds Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is among the latest Bollywood releases in cinemas across India. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller serves as a Hindi adaptation of Andrews' Malayalam movie, Mumbai Police (2013). The new film arrived on the last day of January, taking a slow start on the opening day. Deva has witnessed muted growth on second day.

Deva Gains Minimal Momentum; Fetches Rs 6.50 Crore On Day 2

Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, opened with Rs 5.50 crore on the first day of its release. On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer witnessed a minimal growth of Rs 1 crore at the box office. After two days, the collection of the investigative actioner now stands at Rs 12 crore.

Deva has one more day to show the potential before it ends its opening weekend. The projections are that the movie's weekend will be around Rs 19 crore net.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Deva Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 12 crore

Deva Expected To Finish Around Rs 35 Crore In India

Deva has been affected by the remake/adaptation factor, comparisons with Mumbai Police and also mixed word of mouth. Cinegoers, mainly Shahid Kapoor's fans, would surely choose to watch the film in theaters. However, it still has a lot of work to do, considering its tough competition with Sky Force. As per the trend that Deva is observing, it is heading towards the lifetime business in the range of Rs 35 crore net in India.

Deva In Theaters

Shahid Kapoor's Deva is now available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch Deva in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.