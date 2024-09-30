Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan starrer holds steady; Collects Rs 3.35 crore

Devara, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, recorded a decent hold on its first Monday. On Day 4, the movie collected Rs 3.25 to Rs 3.50 crore net. Set against the backdrop of a coastal region, the action-drama is set to cross the Rs 30 crore mark on its fifth day.

Devara Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark In Hindi

Directed by Koratala Siva, the big tentpole action-drama, Devara, has exceeded industry expectations. After earning a strong Rs 26.50 crore net in its opening weekend, Devara experienced a decline of approximately 53% on its first Monday. It collected around Rs 3.35 crore on Day 4, which is considered a decent hold.

The four-day total cume of Devara has reached Rs 29.85 crore net in India. The movie will hit the Rs 30 crore mark on its fifth day, the first Tuesday.

In terms of its India Gross, including all the states and languages, the movie grossed around Rs 185 crore in its first four days of release.

Devara Met With Mixed Word Of Mouth, Masses Driving The Business

Though the movie received mixed word of mouth, the action-entertainer has enough masala to lure the mass audience. That's what is actually happening! Devara is performing better in non-national chains and single screens where masses are celebrating Jr NTR's arrival after RRR. Moreover, the dearth of new releases is also helping Devara to maintain a decent hold at the box office.

Advertisement

It was initially valued at Rs 45 crore advance by AA Films, however, the same was renegotiated closer to the release at an estimated amount of Rs 20 crore for the Hindi dubbed version. The movie needs to hit around Rs 50 crore to justify its cost, which is very likely to happen soon.

The action movie is expected to hold well in the following days with a significant spike on Gandhi Jayanti holiday. It will be interesting to see if it can sustain after the new releases of Dussehra 2024 at the Hindi box office.

The Day Wise Hindi Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 3.35 crore Total Rs 29.85 crore net in 4 days

Watch Devara Trailer:

About Devara

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?



ALSO READ: Devara Part 1 India Box Office Collections Day 4: Jr NTR led sea-adventure witnesses a significant drop on first Monday; Grosses Rs 13.5 crore