Dragon Day 21 Tamil Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's much-loved film adds Rs 1 crore
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan recorded another good day at the box office. Deets Inside.
The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon is continuously recording a strong hold at the box office. The romantic comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu is set for a banger Holi weekend.
Dragon grosses Rs 1 crore on Day 21; set for a SOLID Holi weekend
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Dragon added Rs 1 crore to the tally on the third Thursday. The movie wrapped its three weeks by smashing over Rs 77 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is now eyeing a good spike over the Holi weekend. Interestingly, the movie has no significant competition at the box office. It will keep on attracting the audience to the cinemas at least till the arrival of Veera Dheera Sooran Part Two on March 27.
Dragon is also gearing up for its Hindi-dubbed release tomorrow (March 14). It will be interesting to see how the rom-com performs in the Hindi belt. It will face a tough competition in the North belt from John Abraham's The Diplomat.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.60 crore
|14
|Rs 1.50 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 3 crore
|17
|Rs 2.25 crore
|18
|Rs 1.50 crore
|19
|Rs 1.25 crore
|20
|Rs 1.20 crore
|21
|Rs 1 crore
|Total
|Rs 77.20 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
