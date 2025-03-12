Dragon Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 20: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com holds well on 3rd Wednesday; grosses Rs 1.20 crore
The Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran starrer romantic comedy continues to record a solid trend. The total cume reached Rs 76.20 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is not slowing down anytime soon. The movie is going very strong at the Tamil box office.
Dragon continues good trend; adds Rs 1.20 crore to the tally
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the romantic comedy continues to witness an encouraging hold at the box office. The movie is continuously drawing audiences to the cinemas even in its 3rd week.
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie added Rs 1.20 crore to the tally on Day 20. The total cume of Dragon now stands at Rs 76.20 crore.
The Tamil movie is now set to release in the Hindi-dubbed version. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the Hindi box office against John Abraham's The Diplomat.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.60 crore
|14
|Rs 1.50 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 3 crore
|17
|Rs 2.25 crore
|18
|Rs 1.50 crore
|19
|Rs 1.25 crore
|20
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Total
|Rs 76.20 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Officer On Duty Day 20 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 30 lakh