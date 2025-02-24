Dragon vs NEEK 1st Weekend Box Office Comparison: Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie records 5X lead over Dhanush’s directorial venture in Tamil Nadu

Dragon and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam released this weekend together in Tamil Nadu. Though both movies received an equal showcasing in the home state, Pradeep Ranganathan emerged as the top choice among the audience.

Dragon establishes 5X lead over Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in opening weekend

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar in the leading roles, Dragon opened with a solid Rs 5.75 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie further got traction and smashed Rs 8.85 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.35 crore on Day 3. The opening weekend collection of Dragon went to Rs 24.95 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

In contrast, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) could only post a total of Rs 4.50 crore in its opening weekend, giving a lead of 5X to its rival release. Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam stars an ensemble cast of fresh actors.

Though both movies received positive word-of-mouth, Dragon remained the first choice for the cinephiles as it has more entertainment value in comparison to NEEK. The Monday hold of Dragon and NEEK is strong. Both titles are expected to sail through a successful theatrical run by the end of their theatrical run, though the scale of success will differ.

One must know that the Pradeep Ranganathan movie has already emerged as a Super-Hit venture at the box office. It is expected to bag the Blockbuster title if it manages to trend with a similar trend.

Day-wise box office comparison between Dragon and NEEK are as follows:

Day Dragon Gross NEEK Gross 1 Rs 5.75 crore Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore Rs 1.65 crore 3 Rs 10.35 crore Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 24.95 crore Rs 4.50 crore

Dragon and NEEK in cinemas

