Dragon 1st Weekend Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy drama hits double-digit on BIG SUNDAY; set for long run

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The comedy drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu has wrapped its opening weekend on a strong note.

Dragon remains slightly behind the Rs 25 crore mark in its opening weekend

Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Gautham Vasudeva Menon, and Mysskin in pivotal roles, Dragon posted a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 24.95 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

Opened with an impressive Rs 5.75 crore, the comedy drama jumped by 53% on Day 2 and grossed Rs 8.85 crore. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 10.35 crore to the tally on its first Sunday, amid the India vs Pakistan cricket match.

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has already emerged as a Super-Hit venture at the box office. It will keep on attracting the audience even on the weekdays. The movie recorded strong pre-sales for the first Monday which was around 75% of its opening day.

If the movie manages to hold well in the coming few weeks, it has potential to emerge as a Blockbuster at the box office. Dragon is clashing with Dhanush’s NEEK which is far behind its weekend cume. It will be interesting to see if the movie matches the glory of Love Today by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.35 crore Total Rs 24.95 crore

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.