Fateh Day 5 Box Office: Sonu Sood's actioner collects Rs 90 lakh on Makar Sankranti; approaches Rs 10 crore mark

Fateh, starring and directed by Sonu Sood, is crumbling at the box office. The stylish action drama is struggling to find an audience in the cinemas despite makers announcing greedy offers.

Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Fateh opened with Rs 2 crore net. Further, it maintained a steady run and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 6 crore.

The movie crashed on its first Monday when it dropped heavily and could collect just Rs 70 lakh. The partial holiday of Makar Sankranti also didn't help Fateh much, as the movie could rake around Rs 90 lakh today (Day 6). Fateh's total cume currently stands at Rs 7.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

Unfortunately, it will not have the much-needed long run at the box office due to its poor trends. It is currently approaching the Rs 10 crore mark. Time will tell how far it can go from there on. Don't wonder if it ends its theatrical run at around Rs 12 crore net domestically.

However, the violent action movie might find an audience during its OTT release.

Five-Days Collections Of Fateh Are Listed Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 70 lakh Day 5 Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 7.60 crore

About Fateh

Fateh follows the life of Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-Indian spy who has settled into a quieter existence as a dairy farm supervisor in Moga, Punjab. His tranquility is disrupted when Nimrat (Shivjyoti Rajput), who is like a sister to him, ventures to Delhi to confront the developers of a predatory loan app she was inadvertently promoting.

When Nimrat goes missing, Fateh's journey to find her unveils a vast cybercrime racket. Joined by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), an ethical hacker, Fateh navigates through this digital underworld to dismantle the scam. Can Fateh and Khushi bust the racket, or are they engulfed? Watch Fateh to find out.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

