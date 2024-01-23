Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer sells 75,000 tickets in top national chains

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others is all set to release in theatres on the 25th of January, 2024. It is the first big release of 2024 from Bollywood and high expectations are pinned on it as it re-unites Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand for the first time since their blockbuster release, War. Fighter is now just a day away from release and it has sold 75000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day so far.

Fighter Has Sold 75000 Tickets In PVRInox and Cinepolis For The Opening Day, 1 Day Before Release

PVRInox are propelling ticket sales in national chains for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer by contributing over 60000 tickets. Cinepolis has contributed around 14000 tickets. By the end of the advance sales, it is expected that Fighter will breach a total sale of 150000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis. The target for the Siddharth Anand directorial will be to nett around Rs 25 crores on the opening day, with slight boost towards the evening coming from the momentum that it will generate courtesy the Republic Day falling on the very next day.

Fighter's Advance Bookings On Republic Day Are On Par With The Opening Day

The most encouraging thing about Fighter's bookings is that its advances for Republic Day are almost on par with the opening day as it has sold around 70000 tickets in top national chains. If the word of mouth on the first day is on the positive side, it will see an impressive spike in the collections from the first day, on its second day as there will be a significant chunk of walk-in audience that will turn up if the reports are favourable. With a fractured international release, the domestic collections of the aerial actioner become extremely important. The least that it has to put up is a total nett of over Rs 100 crores in its first four days, domestically.

Advertisement

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Mini (Deepika Padukone) is another Indian Air Force cadet who has her own battles to fight.

Fighter In Theatres On 25th January, 2024

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will play at a theatre near you from the 25th of January, 2024.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter is denied release in ALL Gulf countries except UAE