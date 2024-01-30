Fighter Box Office 1st Monday: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film netts Rs 7.75 crores on day 5 in India
After a healthy first weekend at the box office, Fighter saw a considerable drop on its first Monday theatrically. It's 5 day total now stands at Rs 124 crores in India.
Fighter netts around Rs 7.5 - 8 crores at the box office on day 5 in India
Fighter will look to see stronger holds in the days to come
Fighter plays at a theatre near you now, since the 25th January, 2024
Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others had a reasonable extended first weekend of Rs 116 crores. After an average start, the film saw a strong growth on day 2, on account of Republic Day. It did well over Saturday and Sunday but could not reach the levels that it was supposed to reach. The first Monday collections of Fighter have arrived and simply put, it isn't good news for the aerial actioner.
Fighter Collects Around Rs 7.75 Crores At The Box Office On Monday
Fighter netted around Rs 7.50 - 8 crores at the box office on its 5th day in India. The drop compared to the first day is over 65 percent and that is quite steep, especially given that the opening day numbers of the film were not too massive to begin with. Had the drop for the film been close to 50 percent of the opening day, the hold could have atleast been considered to be decent.
The figure that Fighter has registered on Monday is underwhelming, more so considering the appreciation that the film has been getting in the form of glowing reviews. It is being analysed that the appreciation for the film is concentrated more towards metros and big cities while the mass centres have shown rejection.
Fighter Will Look To Hold Stronger In The Days To Come
The Monday collections of Fighter have taken the 5 day total of the film to Rs 124 crores nett. A collection of over Rs 200 crores for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film seems very difficult from hereon. The makers of the aerial actioner will hope that the hold on subsequent days is better so that it can come back to action over the second weekend.
The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 23 crores
|2
|Rs 39 crores
|3
|Rs 26.50 crores
|4
|Rs 27.75 crores
|5
|Rs 7.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 124 crores nett in 5 days
About Fighter
Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight.
Fighter Plays At A Theatre Near You Now
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.
Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter
Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.
