Fighter experienced a remarkable surge in its overseas box office collection on Friday, raking in USD 1.60 million (Rs. 13 crore). The two-day cumulative overseas gross now stands at USD 2.60 million (Rs. 21.50 crore). The film had a promising start on Thursday, with this growth coming on Friday, it is now collecting very good levels and can go on to be a major success if the momentum continues.

Fighter is poised to earn over USD 6 million during its four-day extended weekend, that’s with the absence of the Middle East, where it is banned from release. In the same set of markets, i.e. without the Middle East, the opening weekend numbers will be career best for Hrithik Roshan, well ahead of Bang Bang and War.

North America and Australia continue to be the best-performing territories for the film. In North America the film collected nearly USD 1 million yesterday, marking a brilliant 80 per cent growth from Thursday. In Australia, it grossed AUD 400K on Friday, bolstered by the Australia Day holiday. Fighter is anticipated to either surpass or come very close to becoming Hrithik Roshan's highest-grossing film in just four days of release in Australia. Meanwhile, in North America, the opening weekend is expected to more than double his previous best. Elsewhere, the United Kingdom has also done very well with GBP 250K in two days.

The territorial breakdown for overseas first-day box office collection of Fighter is as follows:

United States - USD 1,075,000

Canada - USD 375,000

Australia - USD 450,000

United Kingdom - USD 300,000 Approx

Europe - USD 150,000

Rest of World - USD 250,000

Total - USD 2,600,000 / Rs. 21.50 crore

